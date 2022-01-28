Advertisement

Canyon Ridge soccer player signs with D-II school

Canyon Ridge High School’s goalkeeper the past three years is taking his talents to the Division II level.
By Brittany Cooper
Jan. 28, 2022
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Canyon Ridge High School’s goalkeeper the past three years is taking his talents to the Division II level.

Eli Cook inked with Lake Erie College, just outside of Cleveland. Cook has always wanted to play at the four-year level and what attracted him to this college is they’re nationally ranked.

Cook earned all-conference honors over the years, helping his Riverhawks claim third place and a consolation championship at state in 2020 and 2021.

He’ll miss his teammates the most, especially since they represent such a wide range of cultures.

“I got to experience a bunch of things that I probably wouldn’t have got to experience if I didn’t play with them,” Cook explained.

Canyon Ridge will lose eight seniors from this year’s program.

