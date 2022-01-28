CSI Boxing Smoker hopes to recoup funds lost in 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Rodeo team is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Boxing Smoker.

The event is back at the CSI Expo Center, after taking a year off due to Covid-19 issues. In its 44th year, the attraction draws participants and spectators from all over southern Idaho.

The cowboys and cowgirls of the rodeo team have been training since the end of November and they want this smoker to be better than ever.

“I am not going to lie, I’m going to be glad when this is over,” Raegen Steed explained. “I am so sore and stuff, just a lot of abs, and arms, I’ve never had some of these muscles in my arms hurt the way they do. "

The team hopes to net $30,000 which will help recoup some funding lost from last year.

“Having the community come and help us do all this and support all these kids to come rodeo and have their school paid for that can’t afford it, really helps a lot,” freshman Wes Shaw explained.

Brek Sanderson added, “we’re struggling for funds for the rodeo team to get by and get stuff done. This year will mean a lot to us to recoup and get back from that.”

Doors open at 5:30, while boxing starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are still available if you want to purchase them at the door or you can go online now and save.

