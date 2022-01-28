Filer ends regular season with win; local roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lexi Monson posted a game-high 22 points in Filer’s 66-52 win over Jerome. Also adding to mix, J Bailey added 14 points, while McKynlee Jacobs chipped in 13 points.

Leading scorers for the Tigers were freshman Emma Allen with 12 points and sophomore Autumn Allen with 10.

OTHER SCORES

Burley 63, Twin Falls 34: Amari Whiting posted a game-high 30 points, while Rowan Ontiveros added 10 points. Burley finishes the regular season 20-1.

Canyon Ridge 51, Wood River 14

Mountain Home 75, Minico 63

Valley 46, Buhl 29

Lighthouse Christian 49, Glenns Ferry 42: Ella DeJong and Jordan Wolverton had a game-high 15 points, while Aleia Blakeslee scored 10 points. For the Pilots, both Kyan Jackson and Jazmin Arevalo tallied 13 points. The Lions will next face Shoshone at Jerome High School at 6:00pm for their 1st round of district play.

Oakley 29, Raft River 27

Murtaugh 52, Shoshone 27

Camas County 38, Hagerman 9

Dietrich 49, Castleford 33: Layla VonBerndt led Dietrich with 11 points, and Martha Maya led all players with 15.

Q1: Dietrich 13, Castleford 8 | Q2: Dietrich 21, Castleford 2 | Q3: Dietrich 6, Castleford 9 | Q4: Dietrich 9, Castleford 14

Carey 45, Hansen 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Castleford 58, Dietrich 50

Richfield 43, Sun Valley Community School 35

BOWLING

Canyon Ridge 13, Kimberly 1

High bowler: Cassidy Brass 201

