Fit and Well Friday: Folate

Some signs you don’t have enough folate in your system is if you are tired, you get pins and needles in your extremities, and your muscles feel weak
Folate, which can come from leafy vegetables, is an important part of our diets.
Folate, which can come from leafy vegetables, is an important part of our diets.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New research shows that we are not eating enough folate in our diets.

Folate, or folic acid, is naturally present in leafy green vegetables, beans, and nuts, as well as in a folic acid vitamin.

Folate aids in the production of red blood cells as well as in healthy cell growth. They are important for everybody, most of all being those who are of pregnant bearing age, or those who are trying to get pregnant, as it can have real impacts on the baby.

“If you are pregnant or could become pregnant, that increases the risk that babies have neuro tube defects, and that is where the tube that closes the spine and the brain does not close appropriately, you can get babies born without heads, or part of the head, or an opening in the lower back where the spinal cord is exposed called Spina Bifida,” said Tori Kincaid, a family medicine resident.

Some signs you don’t have enough folate in your system is if you are tired, you get pins and needles in your extremities, and your muscles feel weak.

