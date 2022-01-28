Advertisement

Governor Little, AG Wasden applaud delay in tax legislation as a win for Idahoans

Legislation delaying the bill’s passing passed both chambers and is expected to be signed by Governor Jay Inslee Friday
Governor Little is joining AG Lawrence Wasden in applauding the delay of a tax bill in nearby Washington state that would've taxed Idahoans working in the state.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden hailed a delay in the state of Washington’s legislature on a planned payroll tax.

The now delayed plan would have taxed Idahoans working in the state of Washington.

“We heard from citizens in North Idaho about Washington’s ill-advised plans to unfairly tax Idahoans. We responded and engaged with our counterparts in the State of Washington, and the delay of the state’s program is a positive outcome. We will keep the pressure on Washington to back off its misguided plan and resolve these issues the correct way,” Governor Little said.

Wasden also chimed in.

“The state of Washington’s ability to tax its citizens and spend that money as its leaders see fit is not normally Idaho’s business,” Wasden said. “But I’m concerned with Washington taxing Idahoans to specifically pay for programs that will never benefit those Idahoans. The delay is welcome news and I’m hopeful Washington lawmakers will be able to fix the problem.”

Washington’s tax would have paid for a long-term care program for residents of the state. Leaders in Idaho expressed concern that Idahoans living in Washington would have been taxed without being eligible for the program.

Legislation delaying the bill’s passing passed both chambers and is expected to be signed by Governor Jay Inslee Friday.

