Jerome athletes sign with college soccer programs

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Four Jerome boys soccer players are continuing their playing careers in the NWAC.

Mervin Ruiz is taking his talents to Columbia Basin College, while Ubaldo Palacios is signing with North Idaho College and both Angel Cortez and Estaban Reynaga are going to Walla Walla Community College.

All four of these athletes earned Great Basin first-team honors this past season, with Palacios being named the MVP.

Jerome is coming off a 14-win season and a third place finish at the 4A state championships.

“They’ll be competing against each other which is always fun and exciting to be able to see over the next two years, their friendship they’ve held through high school,” Jerome head boys soccer coach Jacob Wood explained. “Now it won’t be competing with each other, but competing against each other.”

Jerome will lose eight seniors from this past season’s team.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.