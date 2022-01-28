Advertisement

Judge grants extension to file a motion in Daybell case

Prior argued Daybell’s case should be tried separately from his wife Lori’s
Chad Daybell was arrested booked into the Fremont County, Idaho Jail after human remains were...
Chad Daybell was arrested booked into the Fremont County, Idaho Jail after human remains were found on his property.(Fremont County Sheriff's Office/KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A judge has granted a request from the lawyer of Chad Daybell for an extension to file a motion to dismiss the case against him.

Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, will have until March 23 to argue in favor of a dismissal after Daybell himself opted not to attend a virtual hearing involving Prior, prosecution, and Judge Stephen Boyce.

According to KIFI, Prior stated he also wants transcripts of another trial hearing he believes may impact Daybell’s case, but prosecutor Rob Wood disagreed.

“The state does feel comfortable saying that his client wasn’t even the subject of the grand jury proceeding that day,” Wood said. “The only way that additional Grand Jury proceedings could reasonably be used to attack the initial indictment is if new charges were brought against the defendant.”

“I’m entitled to that information, additional information and if there were witnesses and testimony, I should be afforded a chance to get that information prior to me even filing any kind of a addressing any concerns I might have in the Grand Jury transcript,” Prior said.

Prior argued Daybell’s case should be tried separately from his wife Lori’s. The pair are charged with the deaths of Lori’s two children, Joshua JJ Vallow, and Tylee Ryan.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
Suspect identified in Jerome shooting
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho

Latest News

AARP Community Grants now open
Applications for AARP Community Challenge Grant open
Ketchum managing increased development interest
Ketchum managing increased development interest
The ruling was unanimous
Idaho Supreme Court upholds new legislative district map
At 1,000 Springs Mill, they take an organic growing process seriously, hoping to lead by example
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: 1000 Springs Mill