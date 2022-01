TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kristina Glascock announced Friday she will seek re-election as the Twin Falls County Clerk.

Glascock was first appointed in July of 2003 and was re-elected in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018.

She served as a Deputy Clerk in Twin Falls County for one year, and as a Deputy Clerk in Power County for three years.

