Twin Falls baseball player signs with Blue Mountain CC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls baseball player is making it the third athlete this past week to sign with Blue Mountain Community College.

Otho Savage helped Twin Falls take third place at the 4A state baseball championships last May, earning first team all-conference honors along the way. He also helped the Cowboys Legion baseball team reach the state championship against the eventual national champion, Idaho Falls.

Blue Mountain is gaining a pitcher who has a history of winning and understanding what it means to be a teammate and student of the game.

“I’d like to thank my teammates for unforgettable bus rides, adventures, all the playing time we’ve spent, those bonds I’ll remember for a long, long time, especially the bus rides, let’s emphasize that,” Savage also thanked coaches Stadelmeir, Amundson, Schaal and Jones for their help along the way.

The Bruins look to defend their conference title, when baseball gets underway in March.

