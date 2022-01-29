Advertisement

Boise State basketball aims to stay humble amid 13-game win streak

The mark is the second longest streak in the nation
Mladen Armus standing next to head coach Leon Rice, February 13.
Mladen Armus standing next to head coach Leon Rice, February 13.(Tyler McFarland | Boise State)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State men’s basketball Head Coach Leon Rice had a unique quote amid his team’s win streak.

“Success can be intoxicating, and we have to stay sober,” Rice said.

The Broncos will go for their 14th win in a row Friday night at a solid Fresno State team.

It’s no secret the defense is stepping up. Overall, the Broncos are 7th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 58 points a game.

When asked about Emmanual Akot and Abu Kigab, Rice said, “So much of being a good defender is multiple efforts, and those guys, they play hard.”

Reggie Larry is an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team at CSI, but back in 2007-2008, he averaged over 19 points a game for Boise State when they made one of their seven NCAA tournament appearances.

He’s enjoying watching his alma mater on the hardwood right now. “It’s just amazing to see the program doing well,” Larry said. “Being a Bronco and just watching these guys go out there and compete, and the defense that they’re bringing on a nightly basis is just incredible.”

The Broncos did have a 13-game win streak a year ago but struggled towards the end of the season. Larry hopes the squad understands every year is different.

“From one Bronco to another, it’s just go out there and bring it all every day and just do what you got to do,” Larry said. “Just understand that you want to play as long as you can.”

Even after driving the team bus to Salt Lake Friday to try and coach the CSI Women’s team to their 19th win in a row Saturday, he’ll be watching the Broncos.

“Youtube Tv will be in full effect tonight (Friday), and I’ll be watching the game tonight for sure,” Larry said.

