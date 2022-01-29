Advertisement

Bus driver shortages hits schools hard

The lack of bus drivers isn’t just a Minico issue, however
For Minico Schools, running double routes is often a challenge
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Those who have kids in the Minico School District were informed that a lack of bus drivers led to a cancellation of in-person classes on Thursday.

“We just had too many that were sick or were quarantined out, or had maybe a family emergency or something like that,” said Carrie Martsch, a bus driver with Minidoka County Schools.

The lack of bus drivers isn’t just a Minico issue, however. Districts who use busses from the Mid Columbia Bus Company, including Twin Falls, have experienced this issue too.

“We just don’t have enough drivers to run all the routes that are doubled up, so they run later,” said James Stevenson, the regional director of operations for the Mid Columbia Bus Company.

In the case of Minico, running double routes can be a challenge. One of the main pressing areas of school bus driver availability in the Minico School District is the sheer size of the school district, not just covering all of Minidoka County, but also portions of Lincoln, Jerome, Blaine, and Cassia Counties as well.

This makes covering two routes very difficult, or virtually impossible.

“Running a double route isn’t very feasible for us where it would be in an inner-city situation,” said Marsch.

The cold weather isn’t making it any easier on the bus drivers.

“On a normal day, we would come in, show up 10 or 15 minutes before we need to leave. On a cold day, depending on how warm you want to have a bus when you start your route, it typically comes in at least 30 minutes early just to get the heaters going too,” said Marsch

So if too many bus drivers are sick to have in-person classes, what can be done about the kids at home?

“We’ve got to be concerned about childcare. The supervision of our children when we do call school. So I wanna do it early enough where they have ample time to make a plan,” said James Ramsey, the Superintendent for the Minidoka County School District

Ramsey says a district policy where each student has a device is helping them continue learning virtually.

“If teachers are given ample notice they are able to put their class lesson plan online and proceed but it’s in a different venue,” Ramsey said.

