High school basketball roundup

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

BOYS BASKETBALL

Twin Falls 64, Wood River 62: For the Bruins, Andy Geilman had 20, Will Preucil chipped in 18 and Logan Pittard had 15. Pacing the Wolverines, Korbin Heitzman with a game-high 28 points. Cooper Fife added 19 points.

Burley 55, Mountain Home 46: Stockton Sheets posted a game-high 14 points, while Adam Kloepfer tallied 12 points and 8 rebounds. Stockton Page chipped in 11.

Jerome 62, Canyon Ridge 31

Buhl 48, Kimberly 46: The Indians posted a six-point lead at halftime but the Bulldogs came back to take the lead in the third. For the Indians, Cade DeBoard poured in a game-high 19 points, while Kyler Kelly added 11. Leading the Bulldogs in the loss, Ethan Okelberry with 16 points.

Filer 56, Gooding 38

Wendell 70, Dietrich 60

Oakley 42, Murtaugh 21

Raft River 70, Lighthouse Christian 60

Castleford 52, Twin Falls Christian Academy 20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Camas County 30, Wendell 26

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.