Red Halvorsen Invitational kicks off; Minico hopes to show out on home mats

“To be honest it’s like home crowd, you get that home-field advantage, you got your fans up there that kind of motivate you”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wrestlers from nearly 30 different high schools and two schools from out of the Gem State converge in Rupert to wrestle this weekend at the Red Halverson Invitational.

It’s Minico High School’s annual tournament, and the Spartans welcome La Grande High School from Oregon and White Pine High School from Nevada to the mats.

The Spartans did a good job defending home turf on the first day of the two-day event Friday.

Preston Cranney (170-pound weight class) and Kaimbridge Gee (192-pound weight class) advanced to the quarterfinals.

“To be honest it’s like home crowd, you get that home-field advantage, you got your fans up there that kind of motivate you,” Cranney said.

“It’s fun, like what he (Cranney) said, we have the crowd that’s with us, and with people around our community that we know and can experience stuff with,” Gee said.

Minico finished up in seventh a year ago, but Gee and Cranney are hoping for a team title this time around.

Live results can be followed here.

Saturday is the last day of the event.

