Search for Michael Vaughan hits six month mark

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The ongoing search for a Fruitland boy has now eclipsed the six-month mark.

Michael Vaughan has been missing from his home since July when he vanished from a neighborhood in the city of roughly 5,300. Since he disappeared, detectives have followed more than 700 leads.

A reward of more than $52,000 has been offered for his safe return, and his family says they have not given up hope. If you have any info, you are urged to call local police.

