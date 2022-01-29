Advertisement

Search for Michael Vaughan hits six month mark

Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The ongoing search for a Fruitland boy has now eclipsed the six-month mark.

Michael Vaughan has been missing from his home since July when he vanished from a neighborhood in the city of roughly 5,300. Since he disappeared, detectives have followed more than 700 leads.

A reward of more than $52,000 has been offered for his safe return, and his family says they have not given up hope. If you have any info, you are urged to call local police.

