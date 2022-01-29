Some hospitals have yet to change care standards despite crisis standards being implemented

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Some Idaho hospitals have yet to change their standards of care despite portions of the state going into crisis standards of care.

“This surge is different than the Delta surge late last year,” said Dave Jeppesen with the Department of Health and Welfare. “During the Delta surge, there was focused pressure on critical care capacity. During the omicron surge, there is tremendous pressure on the entire Idaho healthcare system.”

Earlier this week, the Department of Health and Welfare activated crisis standards of care for the second time in five months.

Here in the South Central Public Health District, hospitals have yet to activate those standards, but that is not to say the surge has been easy on them.

“We still have a lot of patients in the hospital with this surge too,” said Dr. Joshua Kern, a physician with St. Luke’s.

Combine that with large numbers of staff out due to positive tests, and care capacities are limited. Dr. Kern says one thing might help keep staff levels at adequate levels for providing care.

“Within St. Luke’s, our vaccination rate is very high and we have universal masking within the workplace,” Dr. Kern said. So, we’re seeing most of our employees back to work after that five-day period.”

One question that remains is how Idaho’s care providers found themselves back in this position again, especially so soon after the last crisis activation.

“We thought, honestly, that we might have a little bit more time after Delta than we did with omicron,” Dr. Kern said.

Time won’t be the only answer here in Idaho, as the Gem State already did rank near or at the bottom of care providers per capita. So, pandemic or not, there has been a desperate need for doctors here in the Gem State.

“We have a limited number of ICU doctors available in the state of Idaho,” Dr. Kern said. “Those are the pressures that we have on ICU capacity.”

