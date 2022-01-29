Advertisement

Vets remind people to keep pets indoors in the cold weather

Leaving your pets outside for too long can cause issues for them, depending on their overall health(Frode Bjorshol | Flickr)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As you’re out and about in this cold weather, it’s important to remember to keep our furry friends warm as well.

Leaving your pets out in chilly temperatures for too long can cause issues for them, so it’s important to remember to keep them out of adverse conditions.

Local vets say that the impacts on your pet are largely dependent on the animal’s medical condition prior to experiencing the cold temperatures.

“Anything from frostbite to, you name it, let’s say it’s a healthy happy pet can stay out a lot longer than one that’s older or a young puppy or an older dog that has a medical condition,” said Dr. Zsigmond Szanto with the Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic.

Szanto also says that wiping your shoes as you come into your house is important to prevent your pet from licking off any ice removal chemicals.

