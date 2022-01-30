City of Twin Falls dealing with limited resources, rising costs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and inflation are creating a trio of challenges for industries nationwide, and local governments like the City of Twin Falls are trying to manage it all on a budget created a year ago.

“A year ago, we weren’t having these issues. We hadn’t had the hit of inflation, we had COVID and labor issues, but nothing like it is today,” said Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce.

The annual inflation rate in the U.S. rose to 7% at the end of 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, local governments rely on the Municipal Cost Index (MCI) to monitor prices. Mayor Pierce says the MCI is currently 11.4%, meaning their costs are going up faster than inflation.

One city entity in Twin Falls that has been particularly hard hit by supply chain disruptions and higher costs is the fire department.

Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said everything from PPE to fire trucks, hoses and parts are tough to come by right now.

They even have two trucks out of service, the result of not having enough parts to keep them on the road.

“It’s kinda stressful, just making sure we can keep our rigs on the road and functioning properly so that we have enough units in service to provide the coverage we want to cover,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz said fire departments across the nation are dealing with the same issues. As a result, stock unit fire trucks have been bought up quickly from suppliers.

Currently, the department is using reserve trucks to fill the void left by their out-of-service vehicles; but, what happens if wear and tear or continued shortages lead to more trucks being taken out of the rotation?

“Fortunately, we have really good mutual agreements so, in the event that we do have an apparatus go down and we do fall short, we can request emergency assistance from one of our partners,” Schmitz said.

Their challenges are not only for this year either, as Schmitz said determining their annual budget for next year has been difficult given the lack of parts available and the soaring cost of commodities like fuel.

Management and teamwork have been the keys for the city during this period, and the challenges come full circle as they are doing so while short-staffed themselves.

“Right now, we’re down 25% in our staff either through COVID or openings,” Pierce said. “I think people really need to understand that it’s a whole myriad of things and not just inflation.”

