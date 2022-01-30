Minidoka National Historic Site working to update its honor roll; looking for community’s help

HUNT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka National Historic Site is updating its honor roll, which is one of the first things people see as they enter the historic site. The Minidoka Honor Roll was originally built in 1943 by Japanese Americans who were incarcerated at the Minidoka Concentration Camp. It served to honor those who enlisted for U.S. military service in World War II despite the anti Japanese racism that they faced.

However, when the camp was closed in 1945, the original honor roll was lost. In 2011, a replica was created but now the historic site is looking to include more names on it.

“We have a replica here because we don’t have the original,” says Kurt Ikeda, the chief of interpretation and education at the Minidoka National Historic Site. “The replica that we made in 2011 was created just off of photos that we had, and those photos weren’t complete of what it was at that time. Knowing that we probably won’t be able to find a complete replica, exactly as it was at that time, we’ve embarked more on a community based project.”

They will be building a brand new honor roll to include all of the names that were submitted. The new honor roll will also include the names currently on it. They have had about 75 more names submitted, and are hoping to get more.

“We’re really hoping to get the help from the community here as well as the community of Japanese Americans who hopefully can trace some of their history to Minidoka,” said Ikeda “Most of the folks who were here were from the Pacific Northwest, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, as well as a handful from California.”

World War II veterans who have direct ties to the Minidoka Concentration Camp are eligible to be included on this honor roll. For more information on how to submit a name visit here.

