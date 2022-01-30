Advertisement

Twin Falls edges Mountain Home in conference matchup

The Bruins are now 5-3 in conference play
The Bruins are now 5-3 in conference play
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls boys basketball team defended home court with a conference victory over Mountain Home Saturday evening.

Twin Falls 55, Mountain Home 52

The Bruins move to 8-8 overall and are now 5-3 in Great Basin Conference play. Twin Falls hosts Minico Tuesday.

Mountain Home is now 8-9 on the year and 3-5 in conference play. The Tigers play at Jerome Tuesday.

