Twin Falls edges Mountain Home in conference matchup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls boys basketball team defended home court with a conference victory over Mountain Home Saturday evening.

Twin Falls 55, Mountain Home 52

The Bruins move to 8-8 overall and are now 5-3 in Great Basin Conference play. Twin Falls hosts Minico Tuesday.

Mountain Home is now 8-9 on the year and 3-5 in conference play. The Tigers play at Jerome Tuesday.

