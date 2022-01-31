Advertisement

6-year-old waiting for a new heart steals the show at Blake Shelton concert

By Lauren Rangel and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A 6-year-old waiting for a new heart stole the show at the Blake Shelton concert in Texas on Saturday night.

Wyatt McKee was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow.

At 6 months old, he had already had two open-heart surgeries, according to KXII.

Wyatt held a sign during the Blake Shelton concert that said, “Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old. Waiting on a heart transplant.”

The country singer pulled Wyatt on stage, and they sang the little boy’s favorite song together – “God’s Country.”

Wyatt’s mom said that song keeps him going and they play it non-stop.

“He just came home one day and just kept yelling to play ‘God’s Country,’ ‘God’s Country,’ and for a couple of years now, anytime we get in the car, we got to play ‘God’s Country’ all the time,” said Wyatt’s mom, Harley McKee.

Wyatt said he wasn’t scared to sing in front of thousands of people.

“Oh, I mean, I cried,” McKee said. “He got to do something that he really, really loved and really wanted to do. It’s a pretty big deal.”

Copyright 2022 KXII Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

The proposal was rejected by a Senate panel on Monday
Idaho Senate panel rejects Texas-modeled abortion law
Sandra Sullivan.
House sitter accused of trying to feed mothball-stuffed candy to neighbor’s dog in Connecticut
Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District says a nap during the day does not...
School children not getting enough sleep
The announcement was made on the Kimberly School District's Facebook page
Kimberly Elementary School closed Monday