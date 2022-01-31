Coronavirus liability shield extension bill heads to Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation headed to the Senate on Monday to extend a legal shield for Idaho businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19.

The House voted 70-0 to approve the measure that for the second time extends a liability immunity law that backers say is needed as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The immunity shield expires this summer unless lawmakers approve the extension to July 1, 2023.

The immunity shield law initially passed in 2020 during a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little. The legislation drew protests at the Statehouse amid concerns it protected bad actors in the government, turning the three-day special session into a chaotic event that saw antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy arrested twice. Bundy is now running for governor.

“This piece of legislative language was a carefully crafted compromise that came out of the crucible of the 2020 special session,” said Republican Rep. Julianne Young.

No one spoke against the measure.

Idaho has been experiencing its largest coronavirus surge since the pandemic began. Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday said 75 Idaho National Guardsmen will assist Primary Health Group and the Idaho Department of Correction. Another 503 staffers will be sent to Idaho hospitals under a state contract.

