Advertisement

Dayley, Mary

January 28, 2022, age 64
Mary Elizabeth Dayley, 64, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at...
Mary Elizabeth Dayley, 64, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at her home in Twin Falls.(Demaray Funeral Service)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS—Mary Elizabeth Dayley, 64, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at her home in Twin Falls.

Mary was born on June 12, 1957 in Jerome, Idaho, the daughter of Ronald and Janice Ewing.  She was raised and educated in Gooding.

She married William Dayley on July 23, 1975.

Mary is survived by: her husband – William Dayley of Twin Falls; her son – Brett (Marissa Achenbach) Dayley of Twin Falls; her two daughters – Amber (Jeff Sword) Dayley of Springfield, Oregon and Erin (Justin) Ash of Twin Falls; her brother – Ronnie (Nancy Allen) Ewing of Gooding; her sister – Cathy (Ron) Price of Bixby, Oklahoma; and her granddaughter – Kelsey Dayley.

She was preceded in death by: her parents – Ron and Janice Ewing; and two brothers – Shelby Ewing and Randy Ewing.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

A private family burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

Kim M. Maier of Burley, just 61 years old, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, after her...
Maier, Kim M.
Our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Donna Jean Kessinger Henley,...
Henley, Donna Jean
David Ramirez, a 51-year-old resident of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St....
Ramirez, David
Maxine Adams, an 85-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at...
Adams, Maxine