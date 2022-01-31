Dayley, Mary

TWIN FALLS—Mary Elizabeth Dayley, 64, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at her home in Twin Falls.

Mary was born on June 12, 1957 in Jerome, Idaho, the daughter of Ronald and Janice Ewing. She was raised and educated in Gooding.

She married William Dayley on July 23, 1975.

Mary is survived by: her husband – William Dayley of Twin Falls; her son – Brett (Marissa Achenbach) Dayley of Twin Falls; her two daughters – Amber (Jeff Sword) Dayley of Springfield, Oregon and Erin (Justin) Ash of Twin Falls; her brother – Ronnie (Nancy Allen) Ewing of Gooding; her sister – Cathy (Ron) Price of Bixby, Oklahoma; and her granddaughter – Kelsey Dayley.

She was preceded in death by: her parents – Ron and Janice Ewing; and two brothers – Shelby Ewing and Randy Ewing.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

A private family burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

