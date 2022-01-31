Advertisement

Department of Education seeking nominees for 2023 Teacher of the Year

The Idaho State Board of Education is seeking nominees for teacher of the year(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State Department of Education is seeking nominees for Teacher of the Year.

“Idaho is full of passionate, innovative teachers who inspire their students to dream and achieve,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Choose a favorite teacher who has made a difference for you or your child, then send us a nomination. Public school teachers in all parts of Idaho, all subjects and grade levels are eligible for this honor.”

Anyone interested in nominating a teacher can go to their website. Any teacher nominated will have until May 9 to apply for the award. The winner will be announced in September after review by a selection committee.

The teacher who wins the honor will receive a cash award and travel across Idaho to talk to other teachers, legislators, and other policymakers about education in the Gem State.

The teacher of the year for 2022 has already been nominated. Todd Knight of Crossroads Middle School was given the award for 2022.

