Advertisement

Governor Little activates National Guard for COVID-19 response

Governor Brad Little has activated the Idaho National Guard to assist in the response to...
Governor Brad Little has activated the Idaho National Guard to assist in the response to COVID-19. (KMVT image)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Monday morning he has activated the Idaho National Guard in response to COVID-19.

This marks the fourth time the National Guard has been activated in the Gem State. 75 National Guardsmen will assist Primary Health and the Idaho Department of Correction, which are experiencing staffing shortages due to absences from COVID-19.

“I am proud of our men and women of the Idaho National Guard who have stepped up time and again to help our state and communities get through an unprecedented, challenging time. The strain on healthcare, schools, business, and government from the spread of COVID-19 is a reminder that we are not out of the pandemic, and we need to be vigilant about keeping ourselves and our loved ones healthy,” Governor Little said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

Fit and Well Idaho: Folates
Fit and Well Idaho: Folates
Weekend weather lab: Bomb Cyclones
Weekend weather lab: Bomb Cyclones
Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) spoke hopefully of bipartisan sanctions on Russia when the U.S. Senate...
Idaho Senator Risch among those confident in Russian sanctions deal
The proposal was rejected by a Senate panel on Monday
Idaho Senate panel rejects Texas-modeled abortion law