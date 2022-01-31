Governor Little activates National Guard for COVID-19 response

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced Monday morning he has activated the Idaho National Guard in response to COVID-19.

This marks the fourth time the National Guard has been activated in the Gem State. 75 National Guardsmen will assist Primary Health and the Idaho Department of Correction, which are experiencing staffing shortages due to absences from COVID-19.

“I am proud of our men and women of the Idaho National Guard who have stepped up time and again to help our state and communities get through an unprecedented, challenging time. The strain on healthcare, schools, business, and government from the spread of COVID-19 is a reminder that we are not out of the pandemic, and we need to be vigilant about keeping ourselves and our loved ones healthy,” Governor Little said.

