Henley, Donna Jean

LOS ANGELES, CA—Our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Donna Jean Kessinger Henley, with family members at her side, left this life and slipped into the loving arms of her eternal companion on January 15, 2022, from the COVID-19 virus.

Donna was born during a short stint in Los Angeles, California, on July 1, 1937, to Ruby Laurinda Rasmussen and Eugene Victor Kessinger as the fourth child and only girl of nine children. When she was three months old, the family moved back to Idaho where she grew up in Springdale and Heyburn. She was no stranger to hard work and would sometimes talk about life on the farm before modern conveniences and machinery. She loved music, and since there was no piano in their home, she walked down the road to her grandfather’s each day to practice.

Donna attended business school in Twin Falls, Idaho, where she graduated with all the secretarial skills of the day, including shorthand, dictation and typing. It was there she met Carl Henley on a blind date. They quickly fell in love and were married and sealed for time and all eternity on June 19, 1959, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They had three children, Krista, Kevin, and Michael, and soon settled down to raise their family in Burley, Idaho. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she had a deep love for her Savior and always served in any capacity requested. She had a gift when it came to people and her desire to help others made her a faithful ministering sister where she created close bonds with those she visited.

Above all, Donna loved her family and spent her life as a homemaker. She loved time with her family and made sure everyone was taken care of, be it on summer vacation trips or at home watching TV. She liked doing new things and going new places, but she always enjoyed playing the piano, jigsaw puzzles, listening to music, cooking, a good root beer float, a friendly game of cards, and, of course, talking with friends on the telephone.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Henley; son, Kevin Henley; parents, Ruby (Rasmussen) Southern and Eugene Kessinger; and brothers, Melvin Kessinger and Jay Kessinger.

She is survived by two children, Krista (Tim) Stettler and Michael (Cheryl) Henley; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and six brothers Neil Kessinger, Leon Kessinger, Larry Kessinger, James Southern, Wayne Southern, Kirk Southern.

Donna will be missed. Her gentle ways and helpful manner were always evident in her life. While there will be a hole in our hearts, this separation is not forever, we know we will be with her again one day.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be welcomed from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn next to her husband, Carl, and son, Kevin.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.