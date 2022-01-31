Advertisement

House sitter accused of trying to feed mothball-stuffed candy to neighbor’s dog in Connecticut

Sandra Sullivan.
Sandra Sullivan.(Southington Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A house sitter in Connecticut is accused of trying to kill a neighbor’s dog by hiding a mothball in a piece of candy.

Police said they charged Sandra Sullivan, 57, with criminal attempt to commit cruelty to animals, WFSB reported. She turned herself in Jan. 25.

Officers said they were called to a home Dec. 23 after the dog alerted its owner to suspicious activity.

The caller reported that he went to check on his dog and saw a blond-haired woman dressed in all black walking along his fence line on the neighbor’s side of the fence.

The witness recognized the woman as a house sitter who was staying at a neighboring home.

The witness reported seeing the woman place a small round item on a tree stump in a neighbor’s yard. When he returned to his house, he said he noticed a similar item on his back stairs. He described it to police as a cream-filled chocolate-covered candy. He said it smelled like a urinal deodorizer or a mothball.

When he examined it closer, he said he realized it was a mothball and became concerned the woman was trying to feed it to his dog.

Police interviewed Sullivan, who they said initially denied knowing anything about what was found in the dog owner’s backyard or on the tree stump.

When questioned further, police said she admitted that it was a chocolate in which she hid a mothball.

She said she was frustrated over the dog’s barking at all hours and made the treat so it would stop. She claimed her intent was not to hurt the dog.

Her bond was set at $1,000.

Sullivan was given a court date of Feb. 10 in New Britain.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

The proposal was rejected by a Senate panel on Monday
Idaho Senate panel rejects Texas-modeled abortion law
At his Durant concert, Blake Shelton asked 6-year-old Wyatt Mckee to join him on stage and sing...
6-year-old waiting for a new heart steals the show at Blake Shelton concert
Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District says a nap during the day does not...
School children not getting enough sleep
The announcement was made on the Kimberly School District's Facebook page
Kimberly Elementary School closed Monday