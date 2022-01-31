Idaho Senator Risch among those confident in Russian sanctions deal

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Top leaders on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, including Idaho Senator Jim Risch say they are confident a bipartisan deal on Russian sanctions will get done.

Republican Senator Risch and Democratic New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez spoke together in a show of bipartisanship on Sunday, saying a deal on Russian sanctions should pass when the Senate comes back from recess.

Risch spoke to this latest display from Russian President Vladamir Putin as being from past Russian aggressions, including the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“This is not the same as the Crimea when he did this last time. There is substantially, substantially more worldwide opposition to his thoughts this time,” Risch said.

Risch added a major sticking point in sanction negotiations to this point is the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline running from Russia to Germany.

He said Germany signaling they are pausing certification of the pipeline allows for an agreement to be reached on that issue.

