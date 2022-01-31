Advertisement

Jerome School District hosting monthly donuts and discussion

The event will be this Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 in the morning at the Jerome School District Office(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School District is hosting their monthly donuts and discussion on Wednesday morning, and everyone in the community is welcome to show up.

Donuts and discussion is a new program that the Jerome School District started this school year to give parents and community members an opportunity to voice their concerns, questions, or feedback to the school district.

The superintendent, a school board member, as well as a few other people from the Jerome School District, open up the conversation for an hour to hear from the community they serve.

“Very laid back, informal opportunity to get some feedback, some voice from our constituents in the community,” said Kim Lickley, the federal programs director.

Lickley with the school district tells KMVT this will be the fourth time they are hosting this session.

The event will be this Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 in the morning at the Jerome School District Office. More information can be found here.

