Kimberly Elementary School closed Monday

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly Elementary School is closed Monday due to a broken water pipe.

Kimberly Elementary teachers have been contacting parents to coordinate transportation for their students. Parents can come to the school at any time to check out their children through the office.

Kids who walk to school are allowed to walk home with their parents’ permission. Afternoon kindergarten is canceled for Monday as well.

The school has yet to determine if school will be canceled again Tuesday and will be contacting parents once a decision is made.

