Little to answer questions about legislative session during town hall

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little will be answering questions about this most recent legislative session during a tele-town hall on Tuesday.

Little invites people to call and ask questions during the hour-long session begging at noon Mountain Time.

Anyone wishing to participate can dial toll-free at 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting this website.

