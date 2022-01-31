Advertisement

Little to answer questions about legislative session during town hall

Governor Little will address this most recent legislative session during a tele-townhall on Tuesday.(KBOI)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little will be answering questions about this most recent legislative session during a tele-town hall on Tuesday.

Little invites people to call and ask questions during the hour-long session begging at noon Mountain Time.

Anyone wishing to participate can dial toll-free at 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting this website.

