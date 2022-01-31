Advertisement

Maier, Kim M.

January 27, 2022, age 61
Kim M. Maier of Burley, just 61 years old, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, after her...
Kim M. Maier of Burley, just 61 years old, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, after her battle with cancer.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY—Kim M. Maier of Burley,  just 61 years old, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, after her battle with cancer.

She was a very bright light in this world and will be missed by many.  Her sweet smile and warm heart made all those around her feel comforted and cherished. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, who loved those close to her heart fiercely.

Kim was born February 5, 1960, and raised in Burley.  She graduated Burley High School in 1978 and then moved to Pocatello to receive her certification in Secretarial Occupations at Idaho State University.  Immediately following she started her rewarding 42-year career as a Commercial Insurance agent at Starley Leavitt.  Her work was extremely important to her and she thoroughly enjoyed working with her clients and colleagues.

Kim was also passionate about her Christian faith.  As a former member of Paul Congregational Church and loyal member of Crossroads Bible Church in Burley, she loved teaching children about the word of God and spent over 35 years sharing this message as a Sunday School teacher and Awanas leader; all who knew her lovingly as Miss Kim.

In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking German family recipes, and exercising her green thumb.  She enjoyed traveling, especially to Disneyland and the Southern California beaches. She was an avid scrapbooker who enjoyed musical theater, going to the movies, Garth Brooks and Boise State football.

Kim is survived by her boy, Dalton Maier of New York City, NY; mother, Joyce (Knopp) Maier of Burley; siblings, Colleen (Max) Madrigal of Paul, Curtis Maier of Jerome, and Carey Maier of Burley; and niece and nephew, Dakota and Kabre Madrigal of Paul.  Preceding her in death was her father, John Maier; and her grandparents, John and Caroline Maier of Rupert, and Jake and Mary Knopp of Burley.

In lieu of flowers and to continue Kim’s legacy of helping children, please contribute to her memorial fund which will benefit Children with Special Needs through St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Pastor Brian Livermore officiating. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 4, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday.  Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

Mary Elizabeth Dayley, 64, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at...
Dayley, Mary
Our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Donna Jean Kessinger Henley,...
Henley, Donna Jean
David Ramirez, a 51-year-old resident of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St....
Ramirez, David
Maxine Adams, an 85-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at...
Adams, Maxine