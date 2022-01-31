Maier, Kim M.

BURLEY—Kim M. Maier of Burley, just 61 years old, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, after her battle with cancer.

She was a very bright light in this world and will be missed by many. Her sweet smile and warm heart made all those around her feel comforted and cherished. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, who loved those close to her heart fiercely.

Kim was born February 5, 1960, and raised in Burley. She graduated Burley High School in 1978 and then moved to Pocatello to receive her certification in Secretarial Occupations at Idaho State University. Immediately following she started her rewarding 42-year career as a Commercial Insurance agent at Starley Leavitt. Her work was extremely important to her and she thoroughly enjoyed working with her clients and colleagues.

Kim was also passionate about her Christian faith. As a former member of Paul Congregational Church and loyal member of Crossroads Bible Church in Burley, she loved teaching children about the word of God and spent over 35 years sharing this message as a Sunday School teacher and Awanas leader; all who knew her lovingly as Miss Kim.

In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking German family recipes, and exercising her green thumb. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Disneyland and the Southern California beaches. She was an avid scrapbooker who enjoyed musical theater, going to the movies, Garth Brooks and Boise State football.

Kim is survived by her boy, Dalton Maier of New York City, NY; mother, Joyce (Knopp) Maier of Burley; siblings, Colleen (Max) Madrigal of Paul, Curtis Maier of Jerome, and Carey Maier of Burley; and niece and nephew, Dakota and Kabre Madrigal of Paul. Preceding her in death was her father, John Maier; and her grandparents, John and Caroline Maier of Rupert, and Jake and Mary Knopp of Burley.

In lieu of flowers and to continue Kim’s legacy of helping children, please contribute to her memorial fund which will benefit Children with Special Needs through St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Pastor Brian Livermore officiating. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 4, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

