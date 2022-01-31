Man attempting to run up and down 20 times Centennial Grade in Twin Falls for fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —High school sports fundraisers tend to not be the most interesting thing, but Derek Eccles is thinking outside the box.

Eccles, a baseball coach at Canyon Ridge High School, has been distance running for a couple of years now.

“I used to think running was stupid,” Eccles said “Who’s going to run, that seems like a bad idea right?”

Derek is attempting to run up Centennial Grade in Twin Falls 20 times in one day to raise money for the Riverhawk baseball program.

“One day I was out running and I thought, ‘huh wonder if I can get people to donate money if I ran up and down this canyon,’” Eccles said.

On Saturday, February 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eccles is putting the thought to reality. From the top to the bottom of the canyon, it’s about a mile each way, so 20 trips are about 40 miles.

“I think he’s inspired, I don’t think he’s crazy,” said Canyon Ridge head baseball coach Chris Waitley. “I think as coaches we want all of our kids to be able to play without having to pay, and unfortunately that’s just not the reality we’re in.”

Eccles has raised $440 so far, but his goal is to reach $6,000 to help pay for shirts, hate, cold-weather gear, and other items.

“I’d love for people to get involved, business, individuals anybody that wants to throw a donation out, we’ll gladly take it, if not that’s okay too, we’ll still be friends,” Eccles said.

If you want to donate, click here.

