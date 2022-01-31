Advertisement

Minidoka County School District to remain online for the remainder of the week

Minidoka Schools will have classes online all this week(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka County School District will have their classes be online for the remainder of the week due to staffing shortages.

Normal classes will resume Feb. 7. The announcement comes a day after the school district announced classes would be held online on Monday.

Students are urged to check into their online classes every day.

