Minidoka County School District to remain online for the remainder of the week
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minidoka County School District will have their classes be online for the remainder of the week due to staffing shortages.
Normal classes will resume Feb. 7. The announcement comes a day after the school district announced classes would be held online on Monday.
Students are urged to check into their online classes every day.
