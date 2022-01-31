Advertisement

Ramirez, David

January 25, 2022, age 51
David Ramirez, a 51-year-old resident of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St....
David Ramirez, a 51-year-old resident of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME—David Ramirez, a 51-year-old resident of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

David was born March 4, 1970, in McAllen, Texas, the son of Francisco Guzman Ramirez Sr. and Angelita Martinez Ramirez.  The family moved to Burley, Idaho, where David attended school, graduating from Burley High School.  Following some vocational training David went to work for Jerome Cheese where he worked as a Hyster driver until the time of his death.  David married Christie Lindsay and to this union were born two children, Dee Jay and Danielle.  They later divorced.  David married Joyce Marie Koch, which union brought two more children, Kiana and David.

Among David’s many hobbies, his favorites were fishing, football, listening to music, singing, camping and taking road trips.  He was a devoted father and husband and a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many.

David is survived by three children, Danielle, Kiana, and David; his mother, Angelita Martinez of Burley; and three brothers, Vicente (Rosa) Ramirez, Javier (Jamie) Ramirez, and Jerry (Jennifer) Ramirez.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dee Jay; sister, Virginia Ramirez; and brother, Frank Ramirez.

The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family will be greeted from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

Mary Elizabeth Dayley, 64, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at...
Dayley, Mary
Our beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Donna Jean Kessinger Henley,...
Henley, Donna Jean
Maxine Adams, an 85-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at...
Adams, Maxine
Maureen Rasmussen Wallace, age 70, of Middleton, Idaho, returned to her heavenly home on...
Rasmussen Wallace, Maureen