Ramirez, David

JEROME—David Ramirez, a 51-year-old resident of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

David was born March 4, 1970, in McAllen, Texas, the son of Francisco Guzman Ramirez Sr. and Angelita Martinez Ramirez. The family moved to Burley, Idaho, where David attended school, graduating from Burley High School. Following some vocational training David went to work for Jerome Cheese where he worked as a Hyster driver until the time of his death. David married Christie Lindsay and to this union were born two children, Dee Jay and Danielle. They later divorced. David married Joyce Marie Koch, which union brought two more children, Kiana and David.

Among David’s many hobbies, his favorites were fishing, football, listening to music, singing, camping and taking road trips. He was a devoted father and husband and a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to many.

David is survived by three children, Danielle, Kiana, and David; his mother, Angelita Martinez of Burley; and three brothers, Vicente (Rosa) Ramirez, Javier (Jamie) Ramirez, and Jerry (Jennifer) Ramirez.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dee Jay; sister, Virginia Ramirez; and brother, Frank Ramirez.

The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family will be greeted from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service.

