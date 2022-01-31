Advertisement

School children not getting enough sleep

Younger children may need more sleep than adults
Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District says a nap during the day does not...
Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District says a nap during the day does not give the same quality of sleep as sleeping at night does(WAGM)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Winter is in full swing, and with that comes many illnesses. Schools have seen high rates of illness with COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.

One of the best ways to combat illness is getting enough sleep to ensure your immune system and body are healthy.

According to the South-Central Public Health District, one issue the schools have been seeing is children not getting enough sleep and being too tired to concentrate and learn.

They remind parents that it is important to keep a sleep schedule for children and make sure they are getting enough sleep each night.

“Please remember (for) adults, yes, the rule of thumb might be right around eight hours, but if you are a teenager, you might need nine to eleven,” said Brianna Bodily with the South-Central Public Health District. “And if you are even younger than that, you likely need even more sleep if you are six to twelve years old. So general elementary school age, you need approximately nine to twelve hours.”

Bodily also says a nap during the day is not the same sleep quality as at night because a nap is not within the body’s normal sleep rhythm.

