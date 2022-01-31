Some Magic Valley companies turn to TikTok for marketing

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The social media giant Tiktok is not only for kids these days. Now, organizations are using the platform and are noting it’s a free form of advertising at a time when some businesses are weathering rising costs.

“Social media is the cheapest, easiest and fastest way to reach your target demographic,” said Ashley Dubois, owner of Twin Falls-based pottery studio Hands-On.

Dubois said her businesses’ demographic ranges from newborns all the way up to adults, which lead her to use a number of social media platforms including TikTok.

“We can’t reach the kids on Facebook anymore, that’s for old people like me now. So we have to go to where they hang out, which is basically TikTok,” she said.

Dubois said she loves the creativity the platform provides. And while it doesn’t fit into traditional marketing molds, it’s a sign of times changing.

“I think we’re starting to get a little more relaxed and fun obviously. You still want to be professional and appropriate for who you’re trying to reach,” Dubois said.

Tiktok is being used in the non-profit realm as well. Jessie Williams is the director of the Rupert unit of the Boys And Girls Club Of The Magic Valley. She said during the pandemic, she originally used Tiktok as a way to bond with her staff; but over time, the profile’s reach has grown.

“I have parents come up and they ask me about certain programs because I’ve announced them on TikTok,” Williams said.

Williams said it also allows her and her staff to better bond with the children they serve.

“It’s really hard because in Rupert we’re seeing about 160 kids a day. So I don’t get to see them and high-five them and be with them, but it’s one way I’m connecting and communicating with them,” she explained.

No matter the type of organization, Dubois said using all social media platforms available, including Tiktok, is a must.

“You can absolutely reach your customers without paying for it,” Dubois said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.