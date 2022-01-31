Advertisement

Some Magic Valley companies turn to TikTok for marketing

One Twin Falls businesswoman says using all social media platforms available, including Tiktok, is a must
More and more businesses are using social media to advertise
More and more businesses are using social media to advertise(Ed Pearce)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The social media giant Tiktok is not only for kids these days. Now, organizations are using the platform and are noting it’s a free form of advertising at a time when some businesses are weathering rising costs.

“Social media is the cheapest, easiest and fastest way to reach your target demographic,” said Ashley Dubois, owner of Twin Falls-based pottery studio Hands-On.

Dubois said her businesses’ demographic ranges from newborns all the way up to adults, which lead her to use a number of social media platforms including TikTok.

“We can’t reach the kids on Facebook anymore, that’s for old people like me now. So we have to go to where they hang out, which is basically TikTok,” she said.

Dubois said she loves the creativity the platform provides. And while it doesn’t fit into traditional marketing molds, it’s a sign of times changing.

“I think we’re starting to get a little more relaxed and fun obviously. You still want to be professional and appropriate for who you’re trying to reach,” Dubois said.

Tiktok is being used in the non-profit realm as well. Jessie Williams is the director of the Rupert unit of the Boys And Girls Club Of The Magic Valley. She said during the pandemic, she originally used Tiktok as a way to bond with her staff; but over time, the profile’s reach has grown.

“I have parents come up and they ask me about certain programs because I’ve announced them on TikTok,” Williams said.

Williams said it also allows her and her staff to better bond with the children they serve.

“It’s really hard because in Rupert we’re seeing about 160 kids a day. So I don’t get to see them and high-five them and be with them, but it’s one way I’m connecting and communicating with them,” she explained.

No matter the type of organization, Dubois said using all social media platforms available, including Tiktok, is a must.

“You can absolutely reach your customers without paying for it,” Dubois said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
The Idaho State Board of Education is seeking nominees for teacher of the year
Department of Education seeking nominees for 2023 Teacher of the Year
Buy the Book
Governor Little will address this most recent legislative session during a tele-townhall on...
Little to answer questions about legislative session during town hall