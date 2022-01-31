Advertisement

Twin Falls City Pool to close February 4th through mid-March

The city pool will be draining the pool and installing a new surface that will help protect the pool shell.
Twin Falls City Pool is reopening for lap swim on Wednesday with restrictions after being...
Twin Falls City Pool is reopening for lap swim on Wednesday with restrictions after being closed for two and a half months
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls City Pool will be closing this Friday February 4 through mid- March.

The city pool will be draining the pool and installing a new surface that will help protect the pool shell.

The city pool will be re-opening in mid-March and will be offering new swim lesson programs as well as a swim team.

The staff says they look forward to re-opening and seeing everyone when they do.

They will be keeping to community updated on the Parks and Recreation Facebook Page which can be accessed here, as well as on their website.

