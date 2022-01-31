Twin Falls senior works to raise awareness of Colon Cancer by hosting Cycling Marathon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Each year more than 140,000 Americans are diagnosed with colon cancer. Now one high school senior is working to do something about it for people in the Magic Valley.

“I’m doing a cycling marathon, kind of, at CORE cycle, for colon cancer awareness,” said Faith Payne, a senior at Xavier Charter School. “My neighbor Page Geske is a colon cancer survivor, she inspired me to do this project.”

During the cycling marathon, each person will pay $25 to cycle for one hour. All of the money raised will then be donated to the St. Luke’s Foundation to form a G.I. fund. Page Geske, a colon cancer survivor and mentor for this senior project, says this has been a goal of hers since being diagnosed.

“We have an anonymous donor that is donating $5,000.” said Geske. “We can match that, so our goal is to raise $5,000. This anonymous donor will then match that and we will be able to create a fund through St. Luke’s Magic Valley for colon cancer folks.”

KMVT asked what the money would be used for.

“This is to help people while they are battling colon cancer to take some of that stress financially off, if they need help,” said Geske.

It wouldn’t be for medical bills, but rather for money for gas, food, or hotels while patients are undergoing treatment. The cycling marathon will occur on February 12, and Faith is hoping to have every bike filled.

“I want to say thank you to everybody who does come and helps support, its going to mean a lot and it’s going to help a lot of people in the future,” said Payne.

If you would like to bike on February 12, please call or text 509-985-3646. There is one ride at 11:00 a.m. and one ride at 12:00 p.m. Each ride is one hour. If you would like to donate and not bike, you can mail a donation to:

St. Luke’s GI Department

ATTN: Cycling for Colon Cancer Awareness

775 Pole Line Road Suite 203

Twin Falls, ID 83301

