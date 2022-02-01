$600 million tax cut bill passes Senate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s largest-ever tax cut is only the governor’s signature away from being enacted.

The $600 million tax cut bill includes a one-time $350 million in rebates and $251 million in permanent income tax reductions for residents and businesses. It passed the Senate on a 27 to 7 vote.

The bill has been supported by Governor Brad Little from the start as he touted this tax relief as a Fiscal Year 2023 budget priority.

Opponents of the bill argued it favors the wealthy, whereas supporters said the rebates put money back into the pockets of the taxpayers.

“Everybody gets $75, so there is a minimum rebate because everybody pays taxes,” said Senator Steve Vick (R-Dalton Gardens). “So I think everybody should participate in a tax cut and in the rebate portion of this, they do.”

Also within this bill is the consolidation of Idaho’s income tax brackets from five brackets down to four.

Money for the rebates would be paid from the state’s budget surplus.

