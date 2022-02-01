Advertisement

$600 million tax cut bill passes Senate

Money for the rebates would be paid from the state’s budget surplus
Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s largest-ever tax cut is only the governor’s signature away from being enacted.

The $600 million tax cut bill includes a one-time $350 million in rebates and $251 million in permanent income tax reductions for residents and businesses. It passed the Senate on a 27 to 7 vote.

The bill has been supported by Governor Brad Little from the start as he touted this tax relief as a Fiscal Year 2023 budget priority.

Opponents of the bill argued it favors the wealthy, whereas supporters said the rebates put money back into the pockets of the taxpayers.

“Everybody gets $75, so there is a minimum rebate because everybody pays taxes,” said Senator Steve Vick (R-Dalton Gardens). “So I think everybody should participate in a tax cut and in the rebate portion of this, they do.”

Also within this bill is the consolidation of Idaho’s income tax brackets from five brackets down to four.

Money for the rebates would be paid from the state’s budget surplus.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

The bill would increase the amount of money Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food...
Bill to boost Idaho grocery sales tax credit introduced
Residents of Blaine County are continuing to have difficulties finding affordable housing
Blaine County discusses affordable housing
Tiktok Marketing
TikTok Marketing
The incident happened early Monday morning
Idaho deputies shoot, kill man with knife near Orofino