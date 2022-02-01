AAA testing shows driver monitoring systems have limited efficacy

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — To prevent misuse and overreliance on new vehicle technology, many auto manufacturers have added driver monitoring systems that can detect inattentive behavior. But according to AAA, these systems need significant upgrades in order to work as intended.

Direct systems use driver-facing cameras to identify disengagement, while indirect systems only track data provided by the steering wheel. During testing in a real-world environment, the indirect systems allowed more than five minutes of simulated distraction over a ten-minute period (representing about six miles of travel at 65 mph) and the direct systems allowed two minutes, or about two miles of driving distance.

“A lot of bad things can happen over long stretches of inattentiveness,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Vehicles with direct monitoring issued an alert 50 seconds faster than those with indirect, but any amount of distracted driving puts lives at risk.”

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, there were 4,200 crashes, 22 fatalities and 237 serious injuries in 2020 due to distracted driving. That’s 19% of all crashes that occurred statewide.

