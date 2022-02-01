Advertisement

Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Authorities say the arrest was made on Tuesday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the arrest of a 30-year-old Twin Falls man on Tuesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jordan S. Crockett was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail, and is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The arrest was a joint effort between the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Rupert Police Department, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

