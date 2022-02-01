Attorney General investigators arrest Twin Falls County man for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the arrest of a 30-year-old Twin Falls man on Tuesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jordan S. Crockett was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail, and is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The arrest was a joint effort between the Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Rupert Police Department, Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.