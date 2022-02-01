Advertisement

Bill to boost Idaho grocery sales tax credit introduced

Republican Sen. Steve Vick said the increase is meant to reflect the amount the tax costs a typical person
By Keith Ridler
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposal put forward Tuesday would increase by $20 the amount of money Idaho residents can recover on taxes paid on food through a grocery sales tax credit.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted to hold a possible hearing on the bill that boosts the credit from $100 to $120 for people under 65, and from $120 to $140 for those 65 and over.

Republican Sen. Steve Vick said the increase is meant to reflect the amount the tax costs a typical person.

If passed, the bill would cut about $32 million from state revenues. That would be replaced using the Tax Relief Fund, which collects sales taxes on online purchases.

Repealing the grocery sales tax and also doing away with the tax credit has been a hot topic, with many lawmakers arguing it harms low-income earners the most.

But doing that would cost the state about $140 million, much of it from tourists who visit the state but don’t file Idaho income tax returns.

Republican Rep. Ben Adams, who favors eliminating the food sales tax, said he would support introducing the bill.

“I do somewhat feel that this is a cheap consolation prize in lieu of removing the grocery tax,” he said.

