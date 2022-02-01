Blaine County discusses affordable housing

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As residents continue to struggle to find affordable housing in Blaine County, employers have a difficult time hiring new employees.

On Tuesday, community housing goals and strategies were discussed by Blaine County leaders to help alleviate some of those issues.

In Ketchum, the city elaborated on their housing action plan stages with the goal of plan development to take place this month and implementation to begin in March.

The city also tentatively discussed a May election on a local option tax amendment, allowing for some of these funds to be used for workforce housing.

Described in the meeting as a “complex issue”, data shared during the meeting by Agnew Beck Consulting Strategist Ellen Campfield Nelson showed housing is also being impacted by the pandemic.

“You had a huge population jump in 2020 essentially, so if you feel like some of these housing problems have been exacerbated in recent years, your feeling is corroborated by the data,” she said.

These trends are not only seen in Ketchum either, as data shared at Tuesday’s meeting shows Blaine County’s housing demand is outpacing supply, and household incomes do not align with housing costs.

“If you look at the pure numbers across the county, there may be technically enough housing units for the households that exist given average household size, but the prices of those homes may not be matching up with household incomes,” Campfield Nelson said.

Leaders from some other cities in Blaine County also attended the meeting and briefly spoke on their current housing priorities. In Hailey, officials say they are partnering with the private sector to build units. Bellevue city leaders say their current focus is on infrastructure. Over in Sun Valley, officials stated the city is prioritizing first responder housing.

More information on the meeting can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.