BLM makes Idaho wild horses available for adoption

Bidding will being Feb. 15
Bidding will being Feb. 15(Bureau of Land Management)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is granting upcoming viewing and adoption opportunities for wild horses gathered last September from public lands located north of Emmett.

On Feb. 12, BLM is inviting the public to come to the Boise Wild Horse Corrals south of Boise from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Many of the horses available will be available for adoption.

Online viewing will begin Feb. 5, and bidding will begin Feb. 15 through Feb. 22. “We have found offering animals for adoption through the Online Corral to be a very successful avenue for placing them into good homes,” said Raul Trevino, BLM Wild Horse and Burro Specialist.

The horses were originally gathered to reduce overpopulation within the Four Mile HMA and to prevent further degradation of public lands associated with an excess number of wild horses.

215 wild horses were gathered and removed from public lands, including 13 studs and 13 mares released to the Four Mile HMA.

