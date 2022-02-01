Glenns Ferry looking to alleviate stray animal problem

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The current animal shelter in Glenns Ferry has been run down for some time. Now, board member Nancy Orr says the city is long overdue for an update.

“The heating situation here is not good, it’s hot in the summer, very cold in the winter, the cleaning situation is not good, not a lot of benefit for disease control,” Orr said.

The City of Glenns Ferry can’t just build a new shelter because they have other expenses, and the animal shelter isn’t at the top of their list. So four years ago, they got together with the Anything’s Pawsable Foundation out of Jerome to help raise enough money.

“We need a place to bring these animals, get them into a low spay-neuter clinic, and fix the problem for good,” said Orr.

The Anything’s Pawsable Foundation was instrumental in building the Wendell Animal Shelter. However, as the founder tells KMVT, building the physical structure is actually the easy part.

“Out in the county, people do want to let their animals run,” said Mary Holley with the Anything’s Pawsable Foundation. “I understand that, but at the same time, if your animal is running loose and it’s not altered, the number one thing about animals is they go out and they mate.”

Holley says until people take better care of their pets, the problem will only get worse and sometimes force families into difficult choices.

“A lot of people truly can’t afford to take care of that animal 100% the way that they should, and I understand that prices have gone up, but to get rid of their pet is heartbreaking to think about,” Holley said.

If you need help with your pet, the Glenns Ferry Animal Shelter will provide services, including spaying and neutering.

The cost to retrieve your pet in Glenns Ferry is $20 on the first offense but could cost you up to $120 if your animal is caught again.

If you would like to help build the Glenns Ferry Animal Shelter, visit this link.

