Idaho Attorney General announces participation in Safer Internet Day

The campaign will be on Feb. 8
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday they will be participating in Safer Internet Day 2022 this year on Feb. 8.

The day, which is a national event, was designed to promote child safety on the internet and highlight the issue of sextortion, money extortion, or sexual favors by threatening to reveal sexually related information about the person.

“Our goal in highlighting this particular crime is to get parents and children talking so young people can identify sextortion and understand the risks before it occurs,” Wasden said. “Safer Internet Day is a way to get resources into parents’ hands so they can start that conversation.”

Part of the office’s campaign will include a social media campaign on Feb. 8 using the hashtags #StarttheConversation and #SaferInternetDay. The hashtags will be used to publicize information and connect parents with information.

