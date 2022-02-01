Advertisement

Idaho deputies shoot, kill man with knife near Orofino

Both involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave
The incident happened early Monday morning
The incident happened early Monday morning(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OROFINO, Idaho (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in north-central Idaho shot and killed a man that they said was armed with a knife early Monday morning.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office identified the man on Tuesday as Michael J. Trappett, a 48-year-old from Orofino.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies went to a home near Orofino around 2:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of an aggressive and intoxicated man armed with a knife. The man was eventually found outside the home, and the sheriff’s office said he “began aggressing” two deputies with the knife.

The man wouldn’t respond to verbal commands, the sheriff’s office said, and was shot by one of the deputies. Both of the officers were wearing body cameras, and the sheriff’s office said that footage will be turned over to the Lewiston Police Department, which is investigating.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they responded to Gem State Processing just after 3:00 a.m.
Man dies in Heyburn industrial accident
Officials tell KMVT the incident happened Tuesday
Investigation continues into another industrial accident
Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked every year in the U.S.
A look at human trafficking in Idaho
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
ITD is working on numerous projects, including in Southern Idaho
New interchange aims to ease Magic Valley traffic

Latest News

Idaho Senator Jim Risch speaks on possible Russia sanctions
Idaho's Jim Risch Speaks on possible Russia sanctions
The importance of sleep as illnesses are rising in children
Winter brings with it illnesses in children
The campaign will be on Feb. 8
Idaho Attorney General announces participation in Safer Internet Day
The South Central Public Health District says testing positivity rate has hit record levels in...
Positivity rate for COVID-19 hits record in South Central Idaho