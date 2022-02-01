Idaho deputies shoot, kill man with knife near Orofino

OROFINO, Idaho (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in north-central Idaho shot and killed a man that they said was armed with a knife early Monday morning.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office identified the man on Tuesday as Michael J. Trappett, a 48-year-old from Orofino.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies went to a home near Orofino around 2:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of an aggressive and intoxicated man armed with a knife. The man was eventually found outside the home, and the sheriff’s office said he “began aggressing” two deputies with the knife.

The man wouldn’t respond to verbal commands, the sheriff’s office said, and was shot by one of the deputies. Both of the officers were wearing body cameras, and the sheriff’s office said that footage will be turned over to the Lewiston Police Department, which is investigating.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said.

