Idaho Falls woman alerts authorities to domestic dispute

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho woman is alive and a man is facing charges after a neighbor altered authorities about a domestic dispute.

42-year-old Christopher Kerins faces a number of charges after police responded to a domestic disturbance last Friday. Upon arriving, police heard multiple gunshots and discovered a woman with gunshot wounds to her foot and leg.

The victim said she believed she would have died had officers not been called due to the fact that Kerins was armed with multiple weapons. The suspect was booked into the Bonneville County Jail and the victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

