Jerome eliminates Wood RIver from contention

Jerome easily rolled past Wood River to advance to the Great Basin District Tournament.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:07 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEROMED, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome had no problem with Wood River on Monday, eliminating them from postseason contention, 53-24. For the Tigers, Emma Ringling scored a game-high 19 points, while freshman Emma Allen had 15. For Wood River, Olivia Adams had 10 and Kacie Flolo had 7.

The Tigers will travel to Twin Falls High School on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the first round of the tournament.

3A TOURNAMENT

Filer 51, Kimberly 45: Lexi Monson and Hazel Fischer both led the Wildcats with 11 points. Kelsy Stanger and Reece Garey paced the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Shelby Moelln added 11.

Gooding 37, Buhl 22

The Indians will face the Bulldogs on Wednesday, February 2 at Filer High School, starting at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game. The Wildcats face the Senators in the district semi-final at 7:30 p.m.

