Lighthouse Christian, Raft River advance to Snake River District tournament semi-finals

Lighthouse has a big fourth quarter to pull away from Shoshone.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:16 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Snake River District Tournament is underway this week at Jerome High School.

Lighthouse Christian 42, Shoshone 26: The Lions got off to a slow start, but then pulled away past Shoshone.

The Indians couldn't keep up with the Lions in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Wolverton led the Lions with 14 points. Meanwhile, Bele Rogers and Aleia Blakeslee both chipped in 11 points for the Lions. Pacing the Indians, Karlie Chapman tallied 14 points.

Raft River 71, Glenns Ferry 17

The Lions will next face Murtaugh on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Jerome High School, while the Trojans take on the Pilots at 7:30 p.m.

